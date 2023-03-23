 50 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
50 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun flat

Soot covered most of the Yishun flat following the blaze, and most of the items in the bedroom where the fire broke out were badly burnt.PHOTOS: @LUQMANAFIQ_/INSTAGRAM
Aqil Hamzah
Mar 23, 2023 10:12 am

About 50 residents of a Yishun block were roused from their sleep and evacuated by the police after a fire broke out there in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 672C Yishun Avenue 4 at about 2.25am.

The fire, which had broken out in a bedroom of a 13th-floor unit, was put out with a water jet.

SCDF said it assessed three people for minor injuries, but they refused to be taken to hospital.

Mr Luqman Afiq, owner of the affected unit, said in an Instagram post that both his wife and toddler son were fine. The photos he shared showed that most of the items in the bedroom were badly burnt. Soot covered most of the house, and there were cracks in the plaster of a wall. 

He wrote: “A day before Ramadan. My house caught fire at 2am this morning... Please pray for the best for me and my family.”

SCDF personnel put out the fire, which broke out in the bedroom of a 13th floor unit, with a water jet. PHOTOS: @LUQMANAFIQ_/INSTAGRAM
The cause of the fire is being investigated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

