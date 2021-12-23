53 of 65 Omicron cases found in Singapore till Monday arrived via VTL

More than 90 per cent of the Omicron cases were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term residents.

Fifty-three of the 65 imported Omicron cases detected in Singapore as of Monday (Dec 20) had arrived via the vaccinated travel lane (VTL), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 41 were detected through on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while the remaining 12 were detected through Singapore's enhanced testing regime.

More than 90 per cent of the Omicron cases were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term residents, said MOH in response to queries from The Straits Times.

On Wednesday, MOH announced a month-long suspension of the sale of new VTL flight and bus tickets, as the number of imported cases hit a new high of 76 cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

These measures, which apply from Thursday (Dec 23) until Jan 20, mean that airlines will no longer be allowed to sell new VTL flight tickets for travel into Singapore.

The suspension of sales also applies to those travelling on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL.

However, eligible travellers who bought tickets earlier will still be allowed to travel via the quarantine-free travel scheme.

MOH said: "Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity and getting more people vaccinated and boosted."

VTL travellers who do not adhere to the mandatory seven-day antigen rapid test regime will face a stay-home notice and enforcement action under the Infectious Diseases Act.

MOH said it was ring-fencing cases through active contact tracing to reduce onward transmission.

The ministry said that all close contacts of both suspected and confirmed Omicron cases will be placed under 10-day quarantine at dedicated facilities to minimise transmission.