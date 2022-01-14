549 new Omicron cases; infection growth rate dips to 1.43

Of these, 366 were local cases and 183 were imported. There were no new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were 549 new cases of the Omicron variant recorded in Singapore on Thursday (Jan 13), down from 797 a day earlier.

Overall, the total number of new Covid-19 cases was 960 - 481 local and 479 imported - up from the 882 recorded on Wednesday.

There were no new deaths and the weekly infection growth rate fell to 1.43 on Thursday, down from 1.60 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before.

A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 172 patients in hospital, with 14 requiring oxygen supplementation and nine in the intensive care unit.

A total of 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen. About 49 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded 289,085 Covid-19 cases, with 839 deaths.