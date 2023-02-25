55 people evacuated after fire in Punggol flat

SCDF was alerted to a fire at Block 641A Punggol Drive at about 11.10am on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol on Saturday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 641A Punggol Drive at about 11.10am. The fire broke out in a bedroom in the second-floor unit.

About 55 people from the affected block had evacuated before SCDF arrived.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and there were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin, SCDF said.

The fire broke out in a bedroom in the second-floor unit. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The flat’s owner, Tengku Abrahim, 49, told Lianhe Zaobao that he was not home when the fire broke out and does not know what caused the fire in the master bedroom.

He said his 90-year-old father-in-law, who has limited mobility, was in the room at the time. Fortunately, his brother and nephew managed to evacuate the elderly man to a neighbour’s unit in time.

The owner’s brother, Tengku Sulong, 64, told Lianhe Zaobao that they used a fire extinguisher, but could not put out the fire even after using up the whole canister.

According to the Chinese daily, the brothers are the sixth-generation descendants of Sultan Hussein Shah, the first sultan of Singapore in the 19th century.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling said her team is supporting the affected family.

