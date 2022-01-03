6-month old boy found motionless at nanny's home, police investigating

The baby was taken to hospital unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

A six-month old baby boy was found motionless in a Sengkang flat last Tuesday (Dec 28) after he was left in the care of a nanny by his parents.

According to the boy's death certificate, the cause of death was cardiorespiratory failure.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (Jan 3) that the boy, Yong Jing Yu, had apparently stopped breathing before he was admitted to Sengkang General Hospital.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 158D Rivervale Crescent at 6.25pm on Dec 28.

The boy's father, Mr Yong Zhen Cheng, 30, told Shin Min that his son had always been a healthy child who met his developmental milestones.

His wife, Madam Du Jing Lei, 30, said: " The night before, my son's appetite was still good. When I took my baby to the nanny's home, he was still very happy."

The couple, both Malaysians, told Shin Min it would have cost $2,000 every month to send their child to a childcare centre as they are not Singapore citizens,.

They had engaged the nanny, who wanted to be known only as Madam Liu, as she only charges $900 a month for her services.

The couple found Mada Liu through an online website and decided to hire her as the nanny claimed to have more than 10 years of experience in early childhood education.

This had been the best option for the couple as their household monthly income was only about $4,000, they told the evening daily.

When reporters visited Madam Liu's home in Sengkang, she said she never expected such a situation to happen.

Other than Jing Yu, she is also babysitting a one-year-old and a nine-month old.

Madam Liu said that the six-month old boy had fallen asleep in his playpen near the living room at about 3pm on Dec 28.

At 6.15pm , she was about to give him a bath when she discovered that half his face had turned purple and that he had stopped breathing.

Madam Liu said there were no blankets or pillows in the playpen.

She tried to wake the baby but he was unresponsive. She then she called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for assistance.

Mdm Liu said: "I followed the instructions (of paramedics) to press against his chest and gently massage his back until SCDF could arrive at the scene. But it was useless."

Since the boy's death, Madam Liu said she has not been in contact with his parents.

She said this was because investigations are ongoing and she hopes to contact them after everyone's emotions have stabilised.

Madam Liu said: "I know, if I call them now, there will be unpleasant words (spoken). All of this, I can accept. Even if I have to get down on my knees and apologise, I am willing to.

"The incident happened in my house. This is a human life, I also did not want this to happen."

Neighbours ST spoke to said they were unaware of the incident.

Housewife Deepika Giriraju, 40, who lives directly below Madam Liu's unit said she would hear constant crying but did not know where it came from.

Mrs Giriraju, who has two children aged six and 14, said: "It's very sad for the parents. As a parent, we would only leave children under the care of others if we have other matters to attend to or no other caregivers."