6-monthly medical exam for domestic workers, other female work permit holders to be deferred: MOM

The six-monthly medical examination for migrant domestic workers and other female work permit holders will be deferred, amid the surge in Covid-19 cases here.

This is to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers, especially GP clinics and polyclinics, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (March 2).

Employers who received notices between January and February, but have not sent their workers for the medical examination, will now have until April 30 to do so.

Meanwhile, employers whose workers are due to receive their notices in March and April will be notified of the new date by post and e-mail from end-April.

Employers will not be turned away if they need to send their workers to the clinics for medical examination.

"However, we strongly encourage employers to defer the visit unless there is a need for medical attention," the ministry added.