6,341 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 518 patients in hospital

The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 6,341 on Tuesday (April 5), up from the 3,334 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

But the number was still lower than the figure from last Tuesday (March 29), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 8,164 new Covid-19 cases.

The past weekend was the first since Covid-19 measures were eased to allow larger group sizes and masks to be optional in outdoor settings, among other things.

On Tuesday, the number of people hospitalised dropped to 518, from 522 the day before. One death was also reported, MOH said in an update on its website.

Last Tuesday, 728 people were hospitalised.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since March 2, at 0.70 on Tuesday. On Monday, it was 0.66.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 16 patients in the intensive care unit, and 63 needed oxygen support.

Of the local cases, 5,485 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 734 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 122 new imported cases, of which 21 were detected through PCR tests and 101 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,119,419 Covid-19 cases, with 1,284 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 72 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.