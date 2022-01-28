636 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 5,272 local community cases

The weekly infection growth rate as at Friday was 2.24, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

A total of 636 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 46 require oxygen support and 10 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 28).

This is an increase of 25 more people warded in hospitals compared with Thursday (Jan 27), although the number of people requiring oxygen support fell by three.

There were also two fewer people in the ICU.

There were three Covid-19 deaths, although MOH did not provide further details in its daily update.

Singapore reported 5,272 new community coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 5,090 the day before.

About 69 per cent of them or 3,646 were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,626 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 282 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate as at Friday was 2.24, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

This was down from the infection growth rate reported on Thursday, which was 2.37.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2020 now stands at 338,625, with 853 deaths.

Some 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 57 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.