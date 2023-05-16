 64 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun coffeeshop, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

64 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun coffeeshop

SCDF had to conduct a forcible entry into the coffeeshop, and extinguished the fire using a water jet.PHOTO: PROF MUHAMMAD FAISHAL IBRAHIM/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
May 16, 2023 06:41 pm

Sixty-four people were evacuated when a fire broke out at a coffeeshop on the ground floor of a residential block in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire at 12.40am on Tuesday at Block 747 Yishun Street 72.

SCDF said that it had to conduct a forcible entry into the coffeeshop, and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The fire had damaged the contents of a kitchen, but no injuries were reported, the SCDF said.

Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said his team visited the affected residents while he video-called them as he was travelling.

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, he said the residents living in the units above the coffeeshop were largely unaffected.

He added that he spoke to the management of the coffeeshop. “They will arrange for cleaning and will work with the stallholders on compensation,” said Prof Faishal, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs.

“All damages incurred by the stallholders will be covered by insurance. Nee Soon Town Council will also step in to help with the cleaning if needed,” he added.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

A fire broke out at Block 747 last night. About 64 people were evacuated from the block. Thankfully, no injuries were...

Posted by Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Monday, May 15, 2023
