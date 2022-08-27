65-year-old Singaporean, 32-year-old Bangladeshi die in separate workplace incidents

MOM will be introducing further measures to strengthen workplace safety, with more information to come following a review.

There were two workplace deaths in Singapore in the past two days.

The first fatal incident occurred on Thursday (Aug 25) at a PUB work site in Kranji Road and it claimed the life of a 65-year-old Singaporean, while the second one took place on Friday at Woodlands Industrial Park D where a 32-year-old Bangladeshi worker died.

The two deaths bring work-related fatalities in Singapore to 36 so far this year, compared with the 37 recorded for the whole of 2021.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it will be introducing further measures to strengthen workplace safety, with more information to come, following a review.

MOM said it is deeply concerned about the high number of workplace fatalities this year, and noted that there have been five in August alone.

"We reiterate that employers must take more responsibility over the safety of all their workers," the ministry said on Saturday.

"All workers must also place safety as their priority, watch out for unsafe workplace practices, and bring them to the attention of supervisors and MOM."

In Thursday's accident, the Singaporean driver was transporting a forklift using a low-bed lorry at Kranji Water Reclamation Plant. While he was securing the forklift to the lorry, the forklift suddenly moved forward and ran over him.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died later that day.

PUB said in a statement on Saturday that the worker was at the water reclamation plant on the day of the accident to collect a forklift rented by Sanli Engineering and Construction.

Sanli is one of PUB's contractors carrying out works at the plant, and had engaged Synergy-Biz, the worker's employer, to transport the forklift from the plant.

PUB added that it was in touch with Synergy-Biz to render support to the family of the worker and that PUB and Sanli would assist MOM with its investigations.

In Friday's accident, the Bangladeshi rigger was working on unloading the base of a concrete lamppost with a lorry loader at a construction site.

During the unrigging, the load toppled onto him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The site's developer GlobalFoundries confirmed the fatal accident with The Straits Times on Saturday, and said it was deeply saddened.

"We are working closely with our construction partner and the authorities to better understand how this accident happened," said its spokesman. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have any further details at this time."

MOM said it is investigating the causes of these fatalities, and will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against any employer found to be at fault.

"MOM expects all employers and supervisors to give their utmost priority to the safety of their workers," it said.

"Employers of recent fatalities have been instructed to stop all works and thoroughly review their systems and processes."