 66 people lose $466,000 to scammers impersonating e-commerce platform staff, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

66 people lose $466,000 to scammers impersonating e-commerce platform staff

Scammers would tell victims there were payment discrepancies or claim they had won a prize from the e-commerce marketplace.PHOTO: ST FILE
Faith Pang
May 20, 2022 06:12 pm

At least 66 people have fallen prey to scammers impersonating staff from e-commerce marketplaces since January this year, losing at least $466,000 in all.

The police issued a statement on Friday (May 20) warning of this growing risk. The victims would get phone calls from scammers over issues with their e-commerce platform accounts.

The swindlers would point to payment discrepancies in the victims' purchases or claim that they had won a prize from the e-commerce marketplace.

Under the pretence of helping to rectify the issue or claim the prize, the swindlers would trick the victims into providing their e-commerce marketplace account login details, credit or debit card information and one-time password.

The victims realised they had been cheated only when they discovered unauthorised transactions made on their credit or debit card.

The police advise the public to never provide personal details to unknown callers over the phone, and always verify the authenticity of what they are told with the official website or official sources.

They should report any fraudulent credit or debit card charges to their bank and cancel their card immediately.

Those with information related to such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information here.

To know more about scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

