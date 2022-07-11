7 bus interchanges to be upgraded with family-friendly facilities, more comfortable waiting areas

(Clockwise from top left) Artist's impresisons of a baby care room and staff lounge at the interchanges, and Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh interchanges after upgrading works.

Seven bus interchanges will have more comfortable waiting areas and facilities catering to nursing mothers after upgrading works.

The interchanges in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh opened between 2004 and 2014.

Commuters can look forward to family care rooms with toilets that have facilities for children, nursing rooms and priority queue zones with seats, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook last Thursday (July 7).

The first priority queue zones were introduced at Joo Koon integrated transport hub in November 2015.

Staff facilities such as an expanded passenger service office and staff lounge will also be improved, and lighting and air-conditioning systems replaced.

LTA has called a tender for the works on government procurement portal Gebiz.

As part of the authority's regular reviews of bus infrastructure, surveys were carried out to assess the need for upgrading works.

It said bus operations would not be affected during the upgrading, which will take place in phases.

Details of when the upgrading works will begin are not firmed up yet.

Ms Grace Pang, 31, a regular bus commuter, said the addition of a baby care room will make things more convenient for mothers like her.

The mother of a three-month-old baby has been using shopping malls in the vicinity instead.

"I use the nursing rooms at Clementi Mall, which is connected to Clementi bus interchange, to nurse my son," said the pre-school teacher.

A 76-year-old commuter, who declined to be named, gave the thumbs up to a priority queue zone with seats.

She said: "I need to sit down while waiting for my bus because standing for too long hurts my legs."