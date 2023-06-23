7 charged with suspected involvement in money mule acts

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

The men are suspected to be involved in various scams such as fake friend call and investment scams.

Seven men were charged in court on Friday with their suspected involvement in various offences connected to money mule activities including cheating, money laundering and facilitating unauthorised access to computer material.

They include Jacky Lim Yi Li, 33, Ho Jia Jin, 29, Zhao Huanhuan, 34, Engku Noor Ziman Noor Azhar, 23, Mohamad Herman Mohamad Ibrahim, 19, and Muhammad Helmi Kamaruddin, 33.

One of them cannot be named as he is 17 years old, and the identities of those under 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In a press release on Friday, the police said the men were suspected to be involved in various scams such as fake friend call, investment scams, job, rental and government officials impersonation scams.

They allegedly made deals with criminal syndicates on Telegram or Facebook over the sale or rental of bank accounts.

As part of the deals, they were believed to have sold or rented their bank accounts, or have cheated the banks into opening new accounts to sell or rent them to criminal syndicates for between $500 and $900 per account.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

The offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both.