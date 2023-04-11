 7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision on TPE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision on TPE

7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision on TPE
Two van drivers and five passengers were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ONEMOTORING
Wong Shiying and Elaine Lee
Apr 11, 2023 02:01 pm

Seven people were taken to hospital on Monday evening after a four-vehicle collision on the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident at around 7.45pm involved two vans and two lorries, and happened on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway after the Punggol Road exit.

Police said two van drivers, aged 23 and 44, as well as five passengers aged between 21 and 28, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

An image of the accident seen from the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website at 8.15pm on Monday showed the affected vehicles parked alongside a road divider. A huge traffic jam had formed behind the accident site.

Mr Fairuz Roslan died on Friday from injuries sustained when his motorcycle collided with a taxi.
Singapore

Teen who died in Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient

Related Stories

3 arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident involving 3 cars and lorry

Motorcyclist dies in Tuas after running over piece of metal

I thought I was going to die: Malaysian driver whose car was hit by S’pore vehicle

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSCDFpolice