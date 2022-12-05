 70-year-old motorcyclist dies in BKE accident with car; driver arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

70-year-old motorcyclist dies in BKE accident with car; driver arrested

70-year-old motorcyclist dies in BKE accident with car; driver arrested
The accident took place at about 2.55pm on Saturday. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM MALAYSIA-SINGAPORE BORDER CROSSERS/FACEBOOK
Shabana Begum
Dec 05, 2022 03:32 am

A 70-year-old died after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands on Saturday afternoon.

A 35-year-old female driver and her six passengers, all conscious and aged one to 25, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about 2.55pm on Saturday. This is the second reported accident on that day around the BKE area.

Another motorcycle and car were involved in an accident on a Seletar Expressway slip road leading to the BKE.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim was crossing the road to take a bus when he was hit by the taxi.
Singapore

Elderly pedestrian dies in Bishan accident, cabby arrested

Related Stories

Man arrested for drink driving in alleged Adam Road hit-and-run accident that killed cyclist

Cyclist dies in suspected early morning hit-and-run accident along Adam Road

Lorry driver who crashed into truck, killing 2 passengers, gets jail and driving ban

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old bus driver with SBS Transit, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police were alerted to that accident at 3.35pm.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICDeathBKE