709 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore as number of new local cases dip

Singapore reported 4,226 new community coronavirus cases on Jan 30, 2022, down from 4,959 the day before.

A total of 709 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, as the number of new local cases dipped on Sunday (Jan 30).

Of the new cases, 60 require oxygen support and 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its latest daily update.

More people were warded in hospitals, compared with 594 on Saturday, and 11 more required oxygen support. There was also one less person in the ICU.

There were no Covid-19 deaths on Sunday.

About 65 per cent of them or 3,062 were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,164 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 272 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate as at Sunday was 2.02, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

This was down from the infection growth rate reported on Saturday, which was 2.24.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2020 now stands at 348,330 with 854 deaths.

Some 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 58 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

