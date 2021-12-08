715 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in Singapore

A total of 715 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths were reported in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 7).

This is up from the 662 Covid-19 infections and four deaths reported on Monday, but it is the fifth day in a row that new virus cases have fallen below 1,000, according to statistics published on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Overall, there were 700 new cases in the community, five in migrant worker dormitories and 10 imported cases that were reported on Tuesday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 53.3 per cent, up from 48 per cent on Monday and 51.2 per cent on Sunday.

There are 827 cases in hospital, with 43 in critical condition, 12 under close monitoring and 146 requiring oxygen supplementation.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was 0.63, down from 0.64 on Monday and 0.66 on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

This is the 25th day in a row that the growth rate has been below one.

MOH did not provide more details on the eight deaths that were reported on Tuesday. The latest deaths take the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Singapore to 771.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 270,588.

The ministry said on Monday that it would stop issuing daily press statements on the Covid-19 situation as the current wave of Delta infections subsides.

However, it will continue to update infection statistics on its website daily.

It will also continue to update the public on significant developments, including on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.