$72,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in Tampines raid
About 2,600 pieces of purported trademark-infringing hair and beauty products were seized on Tuesday.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Isabelle Liew
Jun 01, 2023 08:10 am

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested for their suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods estimated to be worth over $72,000.

About 2,600 pieces of purported trademark-infringing hair and beauty products were seized by Criminal Investigation Department officers in an operation at Tampines Street 86 on Tuesday, police said.

Those found possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for trade can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

