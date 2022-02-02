756 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 6,120 local community cases

A total of 756 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, as of Tuesday (Feb 1).

Of the new cases, 66 require oxygen support and 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its latest daily update.

While three fewer people were warded in hospitals, compared with 759 on Monday, two more required oxygen support. There were also two more people in the ICU.

There were three Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Singapore reported 6,120 new community coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from 4,241 the day before.

About 71 per cent of them or 4,352 were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,768 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 144 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.64 on Tuesday, which means that it takes slightly more than one week for case numbers to double. This is a drop from the 1.94 infection rate reported on Monday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2020 now stands at 359,075 with 858 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 58 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.