7,639 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,074 patients hospitalised

The total number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore fell to 7,639 on Sunday (Feb 6), down from 10,208 the day before.

However, the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 rose to 1,074 cases, up by six from the 1,068 cases on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

This is the second day in a row hospitalisation numbers have been above the 1,000 mark. On Friday, there were 998 people hospitalised with Covid-19.

On Sunday, there were 1,518 new local cases detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 6,121 cases were detected through the antigen rapid test (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Of the hospitalised cases, 92 required oxygen supplementation and 21 were in the intensive care unit.

There were 113 new imported cases, with 99 detected through PCR tests and 14 through ART.

Three more people died of Covid-19, up from the two deaths reported on Saturday.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate was at 1.49, up from 1.44 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Sunday, Singapore has recorded a total of 397,823 Covid-19 cases, with 871 deaths.

Ninety-two per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 60 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.