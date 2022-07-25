7th and 8th cases of monkeypox confirmed in Singapore

This brings the total number of cases detected here to eight, comprising four local and four imported cases.

Two more cases of monkeypox were reported on Sunday (July 24), with one a 46-year-old man from Estonia and the other a 26-year-old Singaporean man.

This brings the total number of cases detected here to eight, comprising four local and four imported cases. None have been linked to each other.

In its updates on monkeypox on its website, the Ministry of Health said the Estonian man came to Singapore from London on July 21. He tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday, after he developed rashes in the groin area and had fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The Singaporean man also developed rashes in the groin area as well as other parts of his body and also tested positive on Sunday. Both of them were taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and are in stable condition.

In a separate statement to The Straits Times on whether it will change domestic or border restrictions following the declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency last week, MOH said Singapore already has the majority of monkeypox measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in place.

It said that most of the temporary recommendations issued by the WHO have already been in place since May, including protocols for isolating confirmed cases and quarantining close contacts for 21 days from the date of exposure. Lower risk contacts are also put on phone surveillance for the same length of time, the maximum incubation period for the virus.

MOH said the healthcare system has the expertise and capability to effectively test, diagnose and treat monkeypox infections.

It said it has been engaging those who are more at-risk, for instance men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners, through healthcare and community partners.

It also encouraged travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday said in a Facebook post that WHO's risk assessment for monkeypox remains at moderate, but declared the emergency as monkeypox met the criteria of being an extraordinary event and required international coordination.

He said each case so far typically generates three to four close contacts who require quarantine, unlike Covid-19 which may generate up to 20 quarantine orders.

"As of now, given the self-limiting nature of the disease, MOH does not recommend the mass vaccination of the whole population against monkeypox, because the benefits do not outweigh the risk."

More than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide since May.

Declaring monkeypox a global health emergency is the strongest call to action the agency can make, and Covid-19 was given the same label by WHO in 2020.

WHO has recommended that countries adopt a suite of measures, including contact tracing. It has also suggested targeted immunisation for those at high risk of exposure through vaccines.

The disease is typically found in central and western Africa, but has particularly affected Europe in recent months. It usually manifests in rash, fever, muscle aches, chills, and swollen lymphs. For most people, it is a mild infection that resolves itself within three weeks, although it is more of a concern among vulnerable people with weakened immune systems or women who are pregnant.