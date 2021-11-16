8 die from Covid-19; weekly infection rate dips to 0.94

There were 2,069 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report, up from 1,723 a day earlier.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped to 0.94, down from 0.97 on Sunday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week to those from the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The infection growth rate had been below one for three consecutive days after it rose above one on Friday.

Eight people aged between 71 and 96 died of complications linked to Covid-19. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details. The deaths take Singapore's Covid-19 fatality toll to 594.

The new infections comprised 1,964 cases in the community, 101 from migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases. Among the community cases, there were 323 people aged 60 and above.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate yesterday was at 63.6 per cent, up from 63.3 per cent on Sunday, said MOH. There are 1,533 patients in hospital, with 255 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, while 51 are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU. There are 72 patients who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among the clusters under close monitoring by MOH are PCF Sparkletots at Block 115B Chong Pang, with two new cases, and Jamiyah Nursing Home in West Coast Drive, with three new cases. Iman Childcare in Woodgrove has one new case. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2,069

New cases

2,065

In community, dormitories

4

Imported

594

Total deaths

1,533

In hospitals

239,272

Total cases