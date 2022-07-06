$8,000 fine for man who illegally imported meat, seafood products from China

The SFA said the man imported meat and seafood products along with other processed food items and sold them online.

A 54-year old man was fined $8,000 on Wednesday (July 6) after he was found to have illegally imported food products from China.

Singaporean Lui Whatt Beng, the sole proprietor of Lui Fammart, imported meat and seafood products along with other processed food items and sold them online, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

SFA said that in November last year, its officers seized about 21kg of seafood and meat products and 240kg of processed food products including beancurd and instant noodle sauces during an operation.

Investigations by SFA later revealed that Lui had imported the products from China.

Food can be imported to Singapore only through licensed importers. Each consignment has to be declared and bear a valid import permit.

SFA said: "Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and poses food safety risk."

For illegally importing meat and seafood products, Lui could have been fined up to $50,000 and faced a jail term of up to two years.

For illegally importing processed food products, he could have received an additional fine of up to $1,000.

Consumers who come across the sale of illegal food products are advised to not patronise such platforms, said SFA.

They can also provide feedback via an online feedback form or call SFA's contact centre at 6805 2871 to provide details for follow-up investigations.