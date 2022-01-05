805 new Covid-19 cases, weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.28

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate on Wednesday (Jan 5) was 1.28, up from Tuesday's 1.09, said Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the 12th consecutive day it has increased.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

On Wednesday, MOH reported 805 new Covid-19 cases, including 439 imported infections.

These included 353 in the community and 13 in migrant worker dormitories.

Wednesday's case count was down from the 842 infections reported on Tuesday.

MOH added there were 440 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore. This is a slight increase from the 438 cases reported on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Omicron cases include 302 imported cases and 138 local cases.

So far, Singapore has detected 2,252 Omicron cases, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

Two people died of complications linked to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 834, said MOH.

As at Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 282,401 Covid-19 cases in total.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 50.5 per cent, up from the 43.8 per cent reported on Tuesday.

There were 185 patients in hospital, with 17 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, three patients required close monitoring while 14 patients were critically ill.