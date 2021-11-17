83-year-old mechanic fixes bicycles at Pasir Ris void deck to pay for kidney dialysis

An 83-year-old man has been mending bicycles at a void deck in Pasir Ris as a way to earn money for his kidney dialysis.

The elderly mechanic had been spotted at Block 423 Pasir Ris Drive 6 by a passer-by, who shared photos of him on Facebook.

According to the post, the man has over 30 years of experience in repairing and servicing bicycles, and is currently doing so to pay for his monthly dialysis treatment.

He can be found at the block on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Overwhelming support poured in for the man following the post, which appears to be no longer accessible.