84 arrested for suspected drug activities in CNB's islandwide operation

A total of 231g of heroin, 304g of Ice, 36g of ketamine and 113 Ecstasy tablets were seized by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers during the operation.

Controlled drugs like eight Erimin-5 tablets and 16 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were also seized. GHB is an anti-depressant, while Erimin-5 is an anti-convulsant.

These drugs have an estimated street value of more than $70,000.

Two Singaporeans - a 27-year-old man and the other, an 18-year-old woman - were arrested in North Bridge Road for suspected drug activities on Monday.

Officers seized 102g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle that the man was driving.

After his arrest, the officers raided his suspected hideout in Jalan Sultan, and seized more drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday morning, a 55-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences after a raid at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Ave 10.

A total of about 174g of heroin and 6g of Ice, along with various drug paraphernalia, were seized by the narcotics officers.

The officers had forced their way into the home because the man did not comply with their orders.

Two other Singaporean men, aged 44 and 45, were also arrested in the same area.

They were said to be the clients of the suspected drug trafficker.

A minute amount of heroin was recovered from both men, and drug paraphernalia was seized from the 45-year-old man.

Superintendent Mohd Hamzah Yusop, Enforcement Division Sector 1's director, said the islandwide operation is part of CNB's commitment to keep Singapore streets safe from the scourge of drugs.

He added: "Our officers have been diligent in following up on all drug leads, and we will spare no effort to track down both drug traffickers and drug abusers."

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to traffic or offer to traffic in controlled drugs, or to prepare any controlled drug for trafficking for himself or on someone else's behalf.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine faces the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.