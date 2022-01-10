Singapore

845 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.8

The new cases comprised 587 imported cases, 242 in the community and 16 in migrant worker dormitories.ST PHOTO: THADDEUS ANG
Cheryl Tan
Jan 10, 2022 08:40 am

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate here increased for the 16th consecutive day on Sunday (Jan 9), edging up to 1.8 from 1.73 the day before.

The infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still going up.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 845 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up from 811 the day before.

The new cases comprised 587 imported ones, 242 in the community and 16 in migrant worker dormitories.

The number of Omicron cases fell to 327 from 404 on Saturday. Of these new cases, 109 are local and 218 are imported.

New South Wales and Victoria reported reporting about 55,000 new cases between them on Jan 10.
World

Australia Covid-19 infections hit 1mil as Omicron drives record surge

The ministry also reported one new death from complications linked to Covid-19, which took the total number of deaths in Singapore from the virus to 838.

As at Sunday, there were 285,647 Covid-19 cases in total.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 46.3 per cent, up from 43.4 per cent reported on Saturday.

There are 164 patients in hospital, with 14 requiring oxygen supplementation.

Eleven patients in the ICU are critically ill.

A total of 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population and 87 per cent of the total population have completed the full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 46 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

