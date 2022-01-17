863 new Covid-19 cases in Singpore, infection growth rate rises to 1.49

Singapore has recorded 291,849 Covid-19 cases in total as at Jan 16, 2022.

SINGAPORE - There were 863 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Sunday (Jan 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in its daily update.

This included 500 local cases and 363 imported ones.

A total of 675 cases of the Omicron variant were reported. Of these, 422 were local cases and 253 were imported.

The weekly infection growth rate on Sunday was 1.49, up from Saturday's 1.47.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Sunday's case count was down from the 956 infections reported on Saturday.

Singapore last reported over 1,000 new local coronavirus cases on Dec 2.

No new deaths from complications linked to Covid-19 were reported, with the number of fatalities in Singapore remaining at 843.

As at Sunday, Singapore has recorded a total of 291,849 Covid-19 cases.

There were 196 patients in hospital, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 51 per cent of the population have received the vaccine booster shot.