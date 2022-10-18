9 foreign workers block entrance at Ang Mo Kio building, allegedly owed wages

A video posted on Facebook shows five workers holding up pieces of paper that read “repay debts owed” and “money owed unpaid”.

A group of nine foreign workers allegedly blocked the entrance of an Ang Mo Kio building on Tuesday afternoon over unpaid wages.

In an 18-second video posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents, five of the nine could be seen holding up pieces of paper, which were printed with Chinese text that variously named renovation firm Shanghai Chong Kee, “repay debts owed” and “money owed unpaid”.

A caption accompanying the post said the workers claimed they were owed three months of unpaid salary and had used a lorry to block the main entrance of the NCS Hub building.

Some were also seen speaking with police officers subsequently in the video.

The police told The Straits Times that it received a call for assistance at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 at about 1.50pm on Tuesday.

The address is where NCS Hub is located.

The police said that the nine men were aged between 28 and 54, adding that they complied when told by police officers to cease their activity.

No arrests were made. The men are currently assisting in police investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

The police added that those found guilty of taking part in a public assembly without a permit under the Public Order Act can be fined up to $3,000.

It also reminded the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the act.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower and Shanghai Chong Kee for comment.