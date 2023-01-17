9 men arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons in Redhill

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of (from left) Mohamad Aliff Mohd, Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah and Muhammad Rizal Senin.

Nine men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting and unlawful assembly, the police said on Monday.

Police were alerted to a fight in a multi-storey carpark on Jan 8 at about 11.45pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men were having a dispute at the carpark at Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Redhill. The argument escalated into a fight.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division established the identities of the men through ground inquiries and with the help of police cameras, and nine were arrested.

Three bread knives and a knuckleduster, believed to be weapons used in the fight, were also seized.

One of the nine men, Irwanto Abdullah, 43, was charged on Tuesday with the offence of rioting with a deadly weapon.

The police prosecutor requested that Irwanto be remanded for four days for investigation and seizure of exhibits. His next court date is Jan 20.

Previously, four of the men, aged between 22 and 59, were also charged with the same offence between Jan 10 and Jan 14.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the following three men: Mohamad Aliff Mohd, Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah and Muhammad Rizal Senin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

The police said: “All information received will be kept strictly confidential. The police would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine.”

The offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning. Those found guilty of unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

On Monday, the police reminded the public that it has zero tolerance towards any secret society activities that threaten public safety and the peace of the community.

“Firm action will be taken against anyone who chooses to associate with secret societies and blatantly disregard the law,” it said.