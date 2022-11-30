9 men charged with allegedly speeding up to 155kmh on CTE

(Clockwise from top left) Kenneth Fu Yongli, Lincoln Peh Wei Qiang, Oh Jia Fu, Daryl Ang Qi Hao, Brian Anthony Yap, Lim Yu Shun and Ian Khoo Ye Siang are being charged for dangerous driving.

Nine men aged between 25 and 38 were on Wednesday charged in court with driving on the Central Expressway (CTE) at high speeds that posed a danger to the public.

The men were allegedly travelling in a group at speeds of between 137 and 155kmh.

They are Sean Choong Zhi Hong, 38, Kenneth Fu Yongli, 32, Louis Lee Ren Jun, 26, Oh Jia Fu, 27, Lincoln Peh Wei Qiang, 26, Lim Yu Shun, 28, Brian Anthony Yap, 25, Ian Khoo Ye Siang, 27 and Daryl Ang Qi Hao, 27.

Three of them - Choong, Fu and Lee - have previous convictions for similar offences and would be repeat offenders subject to a more serious punishment if they are guilty.

The police were alerted to multiple vehicles driving at high speeds and overtaking others recklessly on the Central Expressway at around 2am on Feb 27.

In a Stomp report on February 28, the cars were identified as Honda Civics "driving recklessly and speeding on the expressway endangering motorists".

Using police cameras and closed-circuit television footage, the Traffic Police identified the drivers and arrested 16 men on March 9 for their suspected involvement, said the police on Tuesday.

The seven men who were not charged on Wednesday are still being investigated.

The police said: “The Traffic Police takes a stern view of such dangerous road behaviour that puts the lives of other road users at risk and will continue to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists.”

Those convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to a year. For subsequent convictions, the maximum penalty is doubled.