9 taken to hospital after school bus overturns along CTE slip road

A school bus allegedly went out of control and overturned along a Central Expressway slip road into Seletar West Link at around 8.10am on Monday (Feb 7).

The minibus was taking students to XCL World Academy, an international school in Yishun, reported Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, and another sevento KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The nine people, aged between six and 60, were conscious at the time, the police said.

The seven taken to KKH are believed to be students from the school, while the other two are believed to be a female driver and a bus attendant.

Photos of the accident show the bus lying on its side with its windscreen shattered and roof dented. Papers were scattered on the road.

Some passers-by helped the students out of the bus and took them to the side of the road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A man who wanted to be known only as Mr Zhang, 42, told Shin Min that the driver and the students had minor cuts and bruises on their heads, faces and limbs.

"The children were trembling with fear," he added.

He said that some passers-by helped the students out of the bus and took them to the side of the road.

They also placed toilet paper and a military uniform on top of oil that had leaked out of the vehicle, to prevent it from igniting.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted XCL World Academy for comment.