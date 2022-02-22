93.5% of students pass A levels despite Covid-19 disruptions

This year's result was 0.1 per cent shy of last year's mark - which was the best passing rate since 2006.

About 93.5 per cent or 10,353 students who took the A levels in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic obtained a pass.

A total of 11,070 students sat the exam last year, said the Education Ministry (MOE) in a joint statement with the Singapore Examinations and Assessments Board (SEAB) on Tuesday (Feb 22).

"This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE A-level examination in previous years, notwithstanding Covid-19," said the statement.

Arrangements were made for students who took their exams as school candidates to receive their results in their classrooms, the statement added.

Those who took the exams as private candidates could also get their results online via the SEAB Candidates Portal at www.seab.gov.sg.

The statement said graduates who are interested in admissions or scholarships to Singapore's autonomous universities should submit their applications online, and that there is no need to submit hard copies of their A-level certificates.

It added that more information on university admissions processes can be found on the universities' websites, and applicants can approach them directly for clarifications.

The statement also said A-level graduates interested in applying to the polytechnics can get module exemptions in about 120 courses.

It said: "This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year."

It added that interested students can apply to the polytechnics directly between Feb 22 and March 7 this year.

The statement added that students who would like guidance on their future options can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) Counsellors supporting their schools.

It said: "Students can also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal at https://go.gov.sg/mysfpreu to find out more about the education options, career pathways and courses that are suited to their strengths, interests and abilities."

Students can also make appointments for online or phone counselling with a counsellor from the ECG Centre at MOE (Grange Road) via the e-Appointment system at https://go.gov.sg/moeecg-centre.

They can also call the ECG hotline at 6831-1420, or e-mail MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg.

The MOE ECG Centre is offering online or phone counselling from Feb 14 to March 19 from 9am to 5pm daily except Saturdays, when it is open from 9am to 12.30pm.