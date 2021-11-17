Singapore

960 Rochor BTO flats launched under prime location model; HDB to claw back 6% of resale price

960 Rochor BTO flats launched under prime location model; HDB to claw back 6% of resale price
The highly anticipated PLH project - River Peaks I and II in Rochor - comes with stricter buying and selling conditions.PHOTO: HDB
Nov 17, 2021 03:18 pm

A total of 4,501 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Wednesday (Nov 17), including 960 units in Rochor - the first project under a new prime location public housing (PLH) model - which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale.

The highly anticipated PLH project - River Peaks I and II in Rochor - comes with stricter buying and selling conditions.

A total of 960 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across six 47-storey blocks.

The project sits on two plots of land along Weld Road and Kelantan Road and is directly connected to Jalan Besar MRT station.

Prices start from $409,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $582,000 for a four-room flat, making them the most expensive units in a mature estate in this launch.

The prices are slightly higher than those in August's Queenstown BTO project, Queen's Arc, where the price of a three-room flat started from $382,000 and a four-room flat from $540,000.

The Great Southern Waterfront (left) and the Rochor BTO project. The PLH model is aimed at keeping future HDB flats in prime, central locations affordable and inclusive.
Singapore

What is HDB's new housing model? Will The Pinnacle be affected?

Related Stories

Most of BTO flats launched to be built using new method

Holland Village flat sells for $1.03m

HDB officer charged with breaching Official Secrets Act

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hdbPUBLIC HOUSINGRESIDENTIAL PROPERTYHOUSING POLICY