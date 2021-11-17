960 Rochor BTO flats launched under prime location model; HDB to claw back 6% of resale price

The highly anticipated PLH project - River Peaks I and II in Rochor - comes with stricter buying and selling conditions.

A total of 4,501 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Wednesday (Nov 17), including 960 units in Rochor - the first project under a new prime location public housing (PLH) model - which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale.

The highly anticipated PLH project - River Peaks I and II in Rochor - comes with stricter buying and selling conditions.

A total of 960 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across six 47-storey blocks.

The project sits on two plots of land along Weld Road and Kelantan Road and is directly connected to Jalan Besar MRT station.

Prices start from $409,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $582,000 for a four-room flat, making them the most expensive units in a mature estate in this launch.

The prices are slightly higher than those in August's Queenstown BTO project, Queen's Arc, where the price of a three-room flat started from $382,000 and a four-room flat from $540,000.