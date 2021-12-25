98 new Omicron cases in Singapore, including 25 local cases: MOH

Saturday's tally is the largest number of Omicron cases reported in a single day since the variant was first detected in Singapore earlier in December.

There were 98 new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant reported on Saturday (Dec 25), up from 82 the day before.

They comprise 25 local and 73 imported cases, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement.

This is the largest number of Omicron cases reported in a single day since the variant was first detected in Singapore earlier in December.

The latest cases on Saturday take the total number of people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Singapore to 448.

On Monday, Omicron case numbers in Singapore stood at 71.

On Saturday, there were a total of 248 new Covid-19 cases.

One person died from the virus, taking Singapore's death toll to 821.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 0.56, up from 0.52 on Friday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate in Singapore has been below one since Nov 13.

MOH said the intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate stands at 49.6 per cent, down from 51.7 per cent the day before.

There are 392 patients in hospital, with 49 requiring oxygen supplementation, six in the ICU under close monitoring and 19 who are critically ill in the ICU.

As of Saturday, Singapore's total case tally for Covid-19 infections stands at 277,555.