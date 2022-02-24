About 110 Public Health Preparedness Clinics extend operating hours amid Covid-19 surge

The extension of operating hours for two weeks comes amid surging Covid-19 cases.

Some 110 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) have answered the call to extend their operating hours for two weeks amid surging Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Thursday (Feb 24).

MOH had earlier announced on Tuesday that those who require medical attention should consult a primary care doctor first, rather than rushing to the emergency department at hospitals, unless they are experiencing an emergency.

In order to spread out peak patient load at private clinics, the ministry said that, from Feb 25 to March 10, selected PHPCs across the island will operate up to 11pm on weekday nights, from 2pm to 5pm on weekend afternoons, and up to 11pm on weekend nights.

Selected polyclinics will also be operating on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings.

The list of clinics providing the extended hours, which is being updated progressively, can be found on this website.

The latest move comes amid mounting Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, in a transmission wave that MOH said on Tuesday may take a few weeks to peak and subside.

The healthcare sector has been under severe pressure lately, with healthcare workers struggling to cope due to the Omicron wave, insufficient rest, flu season and resignations of their colleagues.

MOH said on Thursday that the implementation date for changes to existing Covid-19 safe management measures will be revised, in part due to the current surge in daily cases, which crossed 20,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Doctors at some of the PHPCs that chose to extend their hours had earlier told ST that they were taking measures such as hiring more staff and getting existing staff to work extra shifts.

Some of the doctors said they were aware that extending their hours would mean further stretching their already-taxed resources, but that they were doing so anyway as they felt it was their duty.

On Thursday, MOH said the extended operating hours will kick in from Friday.

Acknowledging that the clinics are already dealing with a heavy load, MOH said that the PHPCs that agreed to extend their hours are an encouraging show of support.

"We are appreciative of those who have stepped forward thus far, and hope more will continue to do so," said the ministry.