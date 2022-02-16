About 21,800 people had their Covid-19 vaccination status lapse for not taking booster shots in time

Some 82,000 people received their booster doses over the Feb 11 to 13 weekend.

About 21,800 people aged 18 and above had their Covid-19 vaccination status lapse on Monday (Feb 14) for failing to take the booster shot.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Feb 15) that these individuals had yet to make their booster shot appointments as of Sunday (Feb 13), even as they were eligible and had taken their second vaccine jab more than 270 days ago.

Under the ministry's new policy that kicked in on Monday, those aged 18 and above will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary Covid-19 vaccination series in order to maintain their full vaccination status.

MOH added that about 82,000 persons received their booster dose over the weekend of Feb 11 to 13.

"This is a notable increase from the previous weekend (Feb 4 to 6), which saw about 63,000 persons receiving their booster dose," said the ministry.

MOH said those who have received their booster dose will have their vaccination status updated within 24 hours of the jab.

As at Tuesday, about 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full Covid-19 vaccination regimen, and 64 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

The Republic recorded 19,420 new Covid-19 cases that day - the highest since the pandemic hit the island in January 2020.

A total of 1,355 patients here were hospitalised with the virus, while sevendeaths were recorded.

To date, Singapore has recorded a total of 497,997 Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths.