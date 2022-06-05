About 23,000 civil servants to get pay rise of between 5% and 14% from August

The pay rise will allow the civil service to keep pace with the market and continue to attract and retain talent, said PSD.

About 23,000 civil servants will get a pay rise of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent from Aug 1 this year.

This will allow the civil service to keep pace with the market and continue to attract and retain talent, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Sunday (June 5).

Salaries for the civil service generic schemes were last adjusted in 2014, when pay increases of about 5 per cent were made for mid-level civil servants.

"Since then, salary levels in the market have gone up," PSD said.

The adjustments benefit officers in roles such as policymaking, administration and operations work.

Civil servants in the management executive, management support and corporate support schemes will receive pay increases of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, with higher adjustments for grades that have larger gaps with the market benchmark.

Those in the operations support scheme will receive higher adjustments of between 6 per cent and 14 per cent, in line with the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers' call to uplift the salaries of lower-wage workers.

PSD has also been working with the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees to redesign the jobs of operations support officers, improve their career progression and raise productivity in the long run.

Hybrid work arrangements and flexible work options were also introduced.

PSD added that it will continue to provide officers with career opportunities and support their growth and development.

This includes job attachments, structured job rotations, formal training and project work.

"The pandemic has underscored the importance of a strong public service," PSD said.

"The public service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans."