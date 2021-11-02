About 60 unvaccinated seniors infected with Covid daily: Minister

A booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine has helped to reduce severe illness among the vaccinated seniors.

Each day, about 60 unvaccinated seniors are getting infected with Covid-19, with six of them likely to need intensive care, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament yesterday.

Covid-19 continues to affect the unvaccinated disproportionately, especially the elderly, he added. The unvaccinated are also more at risk of being reinfected. Up till mid-August, there were 32 reinfection cases and all were unvaccinated, he said in a ministerial statement on the capacity of hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs).

Unvaccinated seniors who have underlying medical conditions are at much greater risk of severe illness and death.

Nearly 95 per cent of those who died in the last six months were aged 60 and above, and 72 per cent of all who died had not been fully vaccinated.

Almost all of the remaining 28 per cent who were fully vaccinated had underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and heart, lung or kidney diseases.

As at yesterday, 421 people have died from Covid-19 here.

"Compared with the vaccinated, someone who is 60 years old and above and unvaccinated is six times more likely to need oxygen, eight times more likely to become critically ill and need the ICU, and 17 times more likely to die," Dr Janil said.

A booster dose has helped to reduce severe illness among the vaccinated seniors.

Dr Janil cited a study from Britain that found those who are vaccinated are half as likely to continue having symptoms about a month after Covid-19 infection than those who are unvaccinated.

A study by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases found that one in 10 continued to show symptoms such as coughing or breathlessness six months later.

As at last week, 68,000 seniors remain unvaccinated.

After the ministerial statement, Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asked if there would be initiatives to identify and isolate unvaccinated seniors and consider loosening measures for the rest of the population.

Mr Janil said the vaccine-differentiated measures exist to limit their risks of infection.

"You need fresh air, food, contact with other people... we don't think we can go much further than where we are today (in) vaccine-differentiated measures."

The Government is considering if unvaccinated Covid-19 patients should foot part of their medical bills, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Mr Yip.

"We should be clear that the objective is not for collecting revenue, and cost of treatment will still be heavily subsidised," he said. "Instead, this serves as a strong signal for the unvaccinated to get their jabs."