About 9kg of illegal drugs worth $726,000 seized, 3 men arrested

Officers had raided a unit in a private residential area in Upper Serangoon Road on Feb 25, 2022.

About 9kg of illegal drugs were seized and three men were arrested in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Feb 25).

The drugs had a total estimated street value of $726,000, CNB said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

They comprise 3.795 kg of cannabis, 2.161 kg of Ice, 474g of heroin, 220g of cocaine, 167g of ketamine, more than 774g of Ecstasy tablets and 4,887 Erimin-5 tablets.

CNB said the cannabis seized could supply about 540 abusers for a week. The Ice, otherwise known as methamphetamine, could last about 1,230 abusers for a week.

Officers had raided a unit in a private residential area in Upper Serangoon Road in the late afternoon on Friday.

Three men, aged 21, 28 and 31, were arrested for suspected drug activities inside the house.

Packets containing about 6g of ketamine were found on the 28-year-old, while 90 Erimin-5 tablets were found on the 21-year-old.

The remaining drugs seized by CNB were found in the house.

In addition, officers seized more than $40,000 in cash from the unit. They also found luxury items, such as branded T-shirts.

Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (operations), said drug syndicates and traffickers are motivated by greed and will capitalise on the addiction and misery of drug abusers for profit.

"To them, drug abusers are revenue streams to cultivate and exploit, and they do not care that their actions are at the expense of innocent others such as the children or loved ones of the drug abusers," he said.

CNB officers will continue to clamp down on illegal drug activities, in line with its mission to keep Singapore drug-free, he added.

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities, including an investigation into their financial activities to trace and forfeit proceeds and property from the drug activities, are ongoing.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, 250g of methamphetamine or 30g of cocaine faces the mandatory death penalty.

CNB has made a few record seizures of illegal drugs in the last two years.

In April last year, it seized more than 40kg of drugs, including record amounts of cannabis and heroin. The amounts of drugs seized then were enough to supply more than 12,400 drug abusers for a week.