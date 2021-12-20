Acres: Stop using glue traps for rat control, it's killing other animals too

Posting photos of animals killed by glue traps, Acres urged members of the public and pest control companies to look for more humane alternatives.

Glue traps are considered an unethical way to trap pests and rodents by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) who have urged members of the public and pest control companies to look for more humane alternatives.

Although legal and cheap, glue traps do not tackle the root of the problem, said the animal welfare group, who highlighted via some jarring photographs just how cruel using such a method to resolve a rodent problem can be.

In their Facebook post, Acres said: "In our right minds, we just cannot accept that #GlueTraps are the only means to resolve rodent population issues, (and) at the same time (we) go around the island relocating predators such as snakes who come for the rats. There is something fundamentally wrong with how we are managing these situations."

Glue traps can be an effective tool for trapping rodents, but there are guidelines for pest control companies to avoid trapping non-target animals.

For example, pest control companies should not use glue traps in open areas if they do not have a good justification to do so.

When glue traps are used in open areas, they should be covered to avoid trapping non-target animals.