Adidas Singapore has apologised for overlooking the origins of wayang kulit, or shadow puppet theatre, in a recent Instagram post.

On Nov 9, Adidas Singapore posted a homage to wayang kulit as part of a publicity campaign for one of its latest shoe models.

In the post, the traditional art form was highlighted as a significant part of Malaysia's cultural heritage.

However, the post received backlash from Indonesians for its erroneous credit as wayang kulit originated from Indonesia, not Malaysia.

The post has since garnered over 42,000 comments, most of which took issue with Indonesia not getting due credit.

Adidas Singapore has since apologised via an Instagram Story post on Tuesday (Nov 16) for any unintentional offence, and changes have been made accordingly.

"While working with the artist to develop a design representative of Malaysia and Southeast Asia's heritage, we were humbly inspired by the rich cultural heritage across SEA countries," the statement said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, neither the brand nor the artist intended to claim the cultural art form from Indonesia."