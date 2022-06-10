Adorable baby pangolin 'mistakes' man for its father

You have heard of Baby Yoda. Now meet Baby Pangolin.

Stomper John, founder of Wildlife Asia (Singapore), was in the Upper Thomson Road area on Sunday (June 5) when he came upon this cute little critter.

Sharing a video with Stomp, he recounted: "A critically endangered baby Sunda pangolin or scaly anteater unexpectedly appeared right in front of me, mistaking me as his father.

"You will notice the smoother scale as well as the smaller size of the young juvenile pangolin.

"Upon realising I am not his father, he immediately made a U-turn and went in the opposite direction away from me. What an adorable creature."

The Sunda pangolin is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species as critically endangered.

According to the IUCN: "The principal threat to the Sunda pangolin is illegal hunting for illicit international trade. Trade-driven hunting has escalated to a commercial scale throughout its range to meet demand in China and Vietnam, where the meat of the animal is consumed and its scales, either in whole or powdered form, are used as an ingredient in traditional medicines."

The National Parks Board (NParks) says on its website: "In Singapore, the pangolins face the greatest threat from rapid urbanisation that resulted in massive habitat loss. The slow-moving pangolins are also often injured or killed by vehicles when they stray off too far from the forested areas onto roads."

In 2021, the carcass of a pangolin was found on Mandai Lake Road, reported The Straits Times.

Here is what you should do if you encounter a pangolin, according to NParks: