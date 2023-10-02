Afternoon showers expected in the first two weeks of October

The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of slightly above 34 deg C on one or two days in the next two weeks.

In the first two weeks of October, expect short-duration thundery showers between late morning and afternoon on most days.

This is because the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region, and low-level winds are expected from the south-east or south-west on most days.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday that the daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

While rain is expected on most days in the next two weeks, the weatherman said the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of slightly above 34 deg C on one or two days.

On one or two afternoons, there may be moderate to heavy thundery showers due to regional convergence of winds, MSS added.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of October is likely to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

In September, there were short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on several days. The month’s highest daily total rainfall of 157.5mm was recorded at Lower Peirce Reservoir on Sept 6.

MSS added that most parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall in September. Lower Peirce Reservoir recorded rainfall of 85 per cent above average, and Tengah recorded rainfall of 45 per cent below average.

The daily maximum temperatures in September were above 32 deg C on all days except Sept 24. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.9 deg C was recorded in Sentosa on Sept 19.