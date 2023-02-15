Agent finds 11 tenants in one flat, uses her language skills to persuade them to move out

A property agent found 11 tenants residing in a rental flat, and found herself having to persuade five of them to move out almost immediately.

The agent, Ina Sultan, who is Malay, shared her experience across three TikTok videos, where her command of Mandarin and empathy towards the tenants throughout the ordeal impressed viewers, who commended her professionalism.

According to video captions, there were 11 people residing in one HDB flat, despite the rule of six tenants maximum.

The unit belonged to one of Ina's clients. Apparently, the tenants had sublet the unit to more people to offset the high rent.

The tenants, according to Ina, were in a tight spot, and one of them allegedly asked if some could relocate themselves temporarily and return to the unit after HDB had done their checks.

But Ina emphasised to them – in almost fluent Mandarin – that everyone had to abide by HDB rules.

Speaking to MSNews, Ina said her parents are hawkers, and she spent a lot of time growing up at hawker centres where most people spoke only Mandarin.

In a follow-up video on Sunday (Feb 12), she returned to the flat to check if some of the tenants had moved out, having granted them “a bit more time” during her previous visit.

She also shed more light on the situation – apparently, HDB had received reports of overcrowding in the unit, and contacted her to assist in the matter as the flat owner was overseas.

Despite having dealt with such matters “dozens of times” before, she said she would still get nervous, as in the past, such situations have escalated in various ways – from teary meltdowns to big fights.

It’s also a worrying issue for her clients, as HDB could repossess the unit should there be a breach of rules.

A third video posted on Feb 13 showed the tenants had moved out, leaving the unit rather empty. Many of their belongings and furniture, it seems, were strewn across the void deck.

Ina told MS News that documenting her experience on camera was to alert the public to such issues. She added: “My intention is to create awareness so people take more care when renting out their house and to know that such laws exist.”