Air-con compressor catches fire in Hougang, 30 people evacuated
A fire broke out at a senior activity centre in Hougang Avenue 3 on Monday (Jan 3) night, and more than 30 people had to be evacuated from their flats.
According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, the origin of the fire came from an air-conditioner compressor outside the senior activity centre at Block 19 Hougang Ave 3.
Speaking to the Chinese daily, a resident said the centre was closed prior to the incident. His brother immediately called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after hearing an explosion and experiencing a wave of heat.
The 24-year-old civil servant added that after evacuating with his family, around 30 people joined them downstairs.
SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at about 10.35pm.
"A member of the public extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher prior to SCDF's arrival. There were no reported injuries," it added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now