Air-con compressor catches fire in Hougang, 30 people evacuated

A fire broke out at a senior activity centre in Hougang Avenue 3 on Monday (Jan 3) night, and more than 30 people had to be evacuated from their flats.

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, the origin of the fire came from an air-conditioner compressor outside the senior activity centre at Block 19 Hougang Ave 3.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a resident said the centre was closed prior to the incident. His brother immediately called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after hearing an explosion and experiencing a wave of heat.

The 24-year-old civil servant added that after evacuating with his family, around 30 people joined them downstairs.

SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at about 10.35pm.

"A member of the public extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher prior to SCDF's arrival. There were no reported injuries," it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.