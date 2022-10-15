Airfares up to 78% higher this December school holidays than before pandemic

Both the higher and lower prices are expected to be temporary, said the travel players.

Airfares from Singapore are up to 78 per cent more this December school holidays, compared with the same period before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes even as plane ticket prices to some Asian destinations, such as Japan and Taiwan, have decreased when compared to what they were in September.

The airfares to some destinations during the school holidays are up significantly from pre-pandemic levels, according to travel platforms and agencies.

A one-way ticket for an adult to South Korea from Singapore is 78 per cent more expensive on average for all travel classes during this year-end school holidays - which start from Nov 19 at the earliest - compared to the same period in pre-Covid-19 times.

The Philippines too is seeing a similar increase of about 70 per cent for one-way tickets on average for all cabin classes for the same period in airfares for adults. For Kuala Lumpur, the cost of an economy-class return ticket has risen by up to 50 per cent from Dec 19 to 31.

Airfares to Europe are up too, although the rise has been a smaller 10 per cent to 20 per cent, with prices now ranging between $1,500 and $1,800. This does not include flights to London, which have seen an even smaller rise of up to 5 per cent for an economy-class return ticket from Dec 19 to 31.

Travel players such as Traveloka, Expedia Group and CTC Travel say flight prices are higher now than during pre-pandemic times as travel demand has risen.

Also, airlines' flight capacities have not recovered from Covid-19 - it was reported earlier this month that the number of flights that airlines have filed to operate in Changi Airport by the year end is more than 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Global oil prices have also spiked due to the Russia-Ukraine war - International Air Transport Association data shows that jet fuel prices ended at US$130.77 per barrel on Oct 7 in the Asia and Oceania region, a 40.9 per cent year-on-year hike.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday that air ticket prices to Asian destinations such as Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong and South Korea have dipped in October from September. This can be attributed to airlines ramping up the number of flights there.

Mr Caesar Indra, president of Traveloka, said with the recent easing of travel restrictions to Japan, the travel and lifestyle platform has seen an increased frequency of flights from Singapore.

Some of the bigger carriers have increased to more than 30 per cent on average, while the smaller carriers increased by 10 per cent, he noted.

Chan Brothers Travel's senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong said: "Major airlines are code sharing with other airlines, including low-cost carriers, to push out more flight options for each destination, especially with Korea and Vietnam."

More On This Topic

Shin Min Daily News added that some airlines have slashed their airfares by as much as 50 per cent compared to two weeks ago for flights around the Christmas and New Year period.

For example, a Singapore Airlines flight to Tokyo during that period dropped from around $2,800 to about $1,600, while airfares to Taiwan had decreased from about $1,500 to around $1,000.

Chan Brothers Travel's Mr Wong said it is seeing at least a 10 per cent dip for round-trip economy airfares for full-service airlines and low-cost carriers to Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan in November and December.

EU Holidays' director Wong Yew Hoong said airfares to Japan and Taiwan have decreased by 20 per cent during the year-end holidays.

More On This Topic

Content creator Kok Wei Ming, 38, said he will be taking his wife and son to Taiwan - he took advantage of the dip in prices and booked a holiday there on Wednesday.

"As we are travelling as a family of three, every little bit of price drop is tripled," he said, adding that he paid about $432 per person for tickets on a full-service carrier in mid-November.

Both the higher and lower prices are expected to be temporary, said the travel players.

EU Holidays' Mr Wong expects the dip in airfares to destinations such as Japan to draw more travellers and push up the flight prices.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at global travel data provider OAG Aviation, said higher airfares should start to ease once airlines reinstate more of their capacity.

"However, we may not get back to 2019 levels anytime in the short term as there are macro-economic factors that need to be taken into account, such as the extent of China's reopening, high fuel price and inflation environment, and shortage of staffing resource," he added.