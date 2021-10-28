All Covid cases at NTUC Health home in Jurong West are residents

NTUC Health has split zones for staff to minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

All 15 Covid-19 cases in the cluster at NTUC Health's nursing home in Jurong West are residents.

No member of the ward staff has been infected, NTUC Health said yesterday morning.

The affected areas of the nursing home have been isolated, NTUC Health said in a Facebook post.

Testing is ongoing for the remaining 230 residents, and staff. This is in addition to regular surveillance testing.

The cluster was reported in the nightly update of the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday, which also stated that there had been 3,277 new Covid-19 infections and 10 more deaths in Singapore.

NTUC Health said it had stepped up precautionary measures, with split zones for staff, to minimise the risk of cross-contamination within the nursing home.

It has also increased the frequency of cleaning and enforced temperature taking twice daily for all residents.

Staff, who have to wear personal protective equipment at all times, are also tested twice a week with antigen rapid tests.

"We are providing our residents, staff and their families with the support and guidance they may need during this period," NTUC Health added.