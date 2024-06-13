All government agencies to use the same SMS Sender ID

Sample of what the SMSes will look like under the singular sender ID.

From July 1, all government agencies in Singapore will use a single SMS Sender ID, gov.sg, for their communications.

The change aims to make it easier for the public to identify legitimate government messages, particularly amid concerns about impersonation scams.

The current system, where each agency uses its own Sender ID, has led to confusion and difficulty in verifying the authenticity of messages.

The gov.sg Sender ID will provide a consolidated and easily recognizable identifier for all official government communications.

The government has partnered with SMS aggregators and telecommunications providers to ensure the security of the gov.sg Sender ID, limiting the possibility of spoofing. However, limited exceptions will be made for communications related to National Service and emergency services.

The move is part of the government's ongoing efforts to combat scams and enhance public trust.

The rollout of the gov.sg Sender ID will begin progressively from June 18. The public is advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution when receiving SMSes, even those from the gov.sg Sender ID.

For more information on the gov.sg SMS Sender ID, visit sms.gov.sg.