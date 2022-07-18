 All households to get a set of 10 ART kits in their letterboxes from today, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

All households to get a set of 10 ART kits in their letterboxes from today

The effort comes amid Singapore riding through another wave of Covid-19 infections.PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
Jul 18, 2022 01:52 pm

All households in Singapore will each get a set of 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits in their letterboxes as the third round of distribution starts on Monday (July 18).

The effort to give out the kits to more than 1.5 million households comes amid Singapore riding through another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the start of the distribution exercise in a Facebook post on Monday.

The latest round of distribution was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month.

The Health Ministry said in a Facebook post last Friday that it could take a few weeks for some households to receive their kits due to the volume involved.

Mr Ong said in his Facebook post: "Self-testing has become a familiar part of our lives now so test yourself when needed.

"If you are meeting seniors or someone vulnerable, test yourself before going out."

He urged those with acute respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat or fever to test themselves daily as a positive result may only develop some days after symptoms have begun.

"Being socially responsible is key for us to weather through this current wave," he added.

The Government has given out close to 25 million ART kits to households via two nationwide distributions, one from August to September last year and another from October to December in 2020. Each household received a total of 16 kits in these two distributions.

 

